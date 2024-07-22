Citizen Journalism Verified by Newsflare

By Ru Roberts*

User-generated videos — videos recorded by the public, commonly via smartphones, but inclusive of anything with a camera — have become increasingly common in the digital age for use by professional news organizations. By incorporating “citizen journalism” into their reporting, news organizations can provide a more dynamic and diverse viewing experience for their audience.

User-generated videos have played a vital role in documenting and disseminating news events around the world. From natural disasters to political protests, “filmers” capture footage that offer valuable insights into unfolding events. In recent years, professional news organizations have increasingly turned to eyewitness video to enhance their coverage of breaking news.

User-generated video also helps increase viewer engagement. Audiences connect more quickly and with emotive interest when seeing footage captured by everyday people. A 2024 report by Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism shows that consumers of news are increasingly seeking out eyewitness videos as sources for news.

Newsflare is a U.K.-based video company that specializes in the rights clearance and distribution of user-generated content. Founded in 2010, Newsflare is an online platform with the goal of connecting “filmers” with media organizations looking for unique and authentic video content. In addition to securing exposure for their videos, “filmers” can monetize through license agreements secured by Newsflare with news outlets and other clients.

Behind the growing use of user-generated videos by professional news organizations are several factors: Availability in real time or shortly after an event occurs, supporting breaking news footage for immediate broadcast, or publishing. “Filmer” videos can offer an authentic and unfiltered view, as they are captured by individuals who are directly involved or witnessing the situation. This can add a sense of realism and immediacy to news coverage.

All news outlets can deliver commentary on what happened, but to understand why or how, there is a need for multiple information sources. User-generated videos can showcase a diverse range of perspectives and experiences. This provides news directors with the ability to present a well-rounded and nuanced view of a story. However, the rise of eyewitness videos has also raised concerns about the authenticity and accuracy of footage. With the proliferation of deepfake technology and the spread of misinformation online, news organizations must carefully vet and verify the videos they receive from the public. Here is where Newsflare’s Trust Algorithm plays a key role in the adoption of user-generated content (or UGC) by professional news organizations. The algorithm uses a combination of machine learning technology and human moderation to analyze and verify the accuracy of videos uploaded by contributors. By using a combination of technology and real person expertise, Newsflare’s Trust Algorithm provides a reliable and transparent process for assessing the credibility of user-generated content on their platform. This ensures that videos cleared by Newsflare are authentic, accurate, and suitable for use by professional news organizations.

