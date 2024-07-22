Turkish Drama “The Trusted” Debuts in Brazil

Turkish drama series The Trusted — produced by TIMS&B Productions for broadcaster ATV and internationally distributed by Inter Medya — made its debut on Brazil’s Globoplay in early July, and has consistently ranked among the top five most-watched shows since its Brazilian premiere.

The series, which has been licensed in over 35 countries to date, stars Burak Deniz and Alina Boz. The drama — directed by Arda Sarıgün and written by Ethem Özışık — tells a powerful love story with a skillful blend of action and romance.

The Trusted won the Best Non-Spanish Speaking Actress and Best Telenovela in a Foreign Language awards at the Produ Awards.