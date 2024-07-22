LALIGA Studios Closes Deal with Little Spain

LALIGA Studios, the joint venture between Banijay Iberia and LALIGA, has closed a deal with prodco Little Spain to develop a fiction series set in the LALIGA universe.

“We are facing a unique opportunity to produce the first fiction series that can exploit at all levels the IP of LALIGA, its clubs, its talent, its stadiums, its fans, to achieve a degree of veracity rarely seen in football-related fiction,” explained Chalo Bonifacino Cooke, CEO of LALIGA Studios.

For its part, the Little Spain team said, “the objective is to create a story set in the context of Spanish professional football and from the idiosyncrasies of the LALIGA teams, where football, culture and life converge. This project is the result of a creative collaboration with actor Josh Hutcherson, a friend and ally of Little Spain in Los Angeles. This is a milestone for Little Spain, as it allows us to tell a story located between two key points: Spain and the U.S. In order to capture the essence of the football world and its lifestyle accessible to very few, the key elements will be emotion and our signature cinematic style.”