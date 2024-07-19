Generation Iron Acquires ‘Aging Evolution’ Doc

New York City-based Generation Iron has acquired the worldwide distribution rights to the new documentary Aging Evolution, featuring exclusive interviews with celebrities promoting anti-aging, fitness and wellness, including Mark Cuban, Lou Ferrigno, and Brooke Burke.

The film, directed by Jason Ellis, is the latest acquisition by fitness/health content specialist Generation Iron, and its distribution/production partner The Vladar Company.

Aging Evolution explores the secrets, technologies, and strategies behind feeling young and staying fit and healthy as we age.

“In Aging Evolution, we explore the secrets to a healthier, longer life. With expert advice and real-life success stories, this film shows how a proactive approach to diet, exercise, and mindset can defy the odds of aging. Don’t miss out on this inspiring journey to better living,” stated Mark Cuban.

The doc is set to debut in September 2024 on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and all top streaming platforms, in all English-speaking territories.