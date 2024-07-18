A Book About Expats & Hollywood

Out of the limelight, hidden in the central region of Italy, VideoAge‘s editor Dom Serafini has spent two years collecting stories about people from Abruzzo who took jobs overseas (the so-called expats), plus those from the second generation of emigrants and foreigners (mostly Americans) who made Abruzzo their new residence.

Their stories became features in the Sunday pages of Il Messaggero, one of Italy’s main daily newspapers. When the stories reached 100 people featured, they were collected into a book, appropriately called Abruzzo’s Messengers in the World.

This particular book, the fourth in the series, is published by Ianieri Edizioni, and it is available in the Italian language throughout Italy and abroad online in digital and paper editions.

Another book about Abruzzo’s people in the world? Yes, because the stories of Abruzzo’s personalities scattered around the world are inexhaustible and more fascinating than any fiction book, and Abruzzo continues to churn them out like they were made for Hollywood television series.

Speaking of Hollywood, if past editions featured stars of Abruzzo origins such as Madonna, Alan Alda, and Dean Martin’s daughter Deana, this time the book features producers such as Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, actors like Shera Danese (also the widower of Peter Falk), special effects Oscar winner Maurizio Di Vitto, screenwriters and authors Richard DeMille, and Mempo Giardinetti, storyboard artist Cristiano Donzelli, content distributor Marina Di Pancrazio, and former key Playboy illustrator Olivia De Berardinis, among many others.

This new volume not only includes fascinating stories of emigrants, but also the stories of expatriates (the so-called brain drain), and interesting non-Italian personalities who have made Abruzzo their life’s choice.

There are two relevant factors regarding Abruzzo people abroad — the loss of regional identity among the children of emigrants and the increased number of expats. The term emigrant (which tends to be defined as an unskilled worker) is now obsolete. Many young Italians instead consider themselves expats, “expatriates,” meaning professionals or artists.

The book is also available outside Italy online both in print and as an e-book at: https://www.amazon.it/messaggeri-dAbruzzo-nel-Mondo-generazione-ebook/dp/B0D9BPHW5L and https://www.amazon.it/messaggeri-dAbruzzo-mondo-seconda-generazione/dp/B0D826L9ZN.