Locomotive Global Media to Adapt ‘Boat Story’ for India

Mumbai-based prodco Locomotive Global Media has acquired the exclusive India rights to adapt All3Media International’s series Boat Story. The show will be adapted for India by Mayank Sharma, who is known for creating, writing, and directing Prime Video original series Breathe. The series will be produced by Locomotive Global Media for the Indian market.

Originally released in 2023, the 6 x 60’ thriller was written by Harry and Jack Williams and produced by Two Brothers Pictures (an All3Media production company), in association with All3Media International.

Speaking on the acquisition, Roshni Ghosh, producer at Locomotive Global Media, said “We at Locomotive Global Media take enormous satisfaction in our ability to adapt international formats to suit the Indian audience. We are incredibly excited to bring Boat Story to India. On our journey to engage with millions of viewers, we are delighted to be able to collaborate with the most prolific creative minds in India and our partners at All3Media International to present stories that defy formulaic narratives and deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience.”

Jaenani Netra, VP, Sales Finished & Formats (Asia) at All3Media International, added, “Locomotive Global Media’s partnership with All3Media International presents such exciting times for India as this is our first scripted format deal together. It is a great choice of show, as Boat Story doubles up as a gripping thriller and as a darkly comic drama. With Mayank Sharma and Locomotive Global Media leading this adaptation, we are looking forward to seeing Boat Story take definite shape with the best on board!”