‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Inks New Skateboard Deal with Bear Walker Industries

Yu-Gi-Oh! will be morphing into skateboarding culture in a big way, thanks to a new agreement with Bear Walker Industries (BWI) and its founder Bear Walker, a wood craftsman, skateboard maker, and entrepreneur.

Bear Walker Industries plans to create a range of limited-edition, high end collectible artistic wooden skate decks and skate accoutrements based on Yu-Gi-Oh! Each Bear Walker skateboard is handcrafted, carved, and made with maple plywood.

The team at BWI meticulously spends months developing and manufacturing the handcrafted skateboards and accessories. Given the attention to detail, Bear Walker generally releases only a handful of collections each year in quantities of 500 or less. The Yu-Gi-Oh! skateboards are expected to be unveiled in time for late summer 2024.

“Yu-Gi-Oh! fans are in for the ride of their life,” said Coleman. “Thanks to the talents of Bear and BWI creative team, the new Yu-Gi-Oh! skateboards will be functional, beautiful and high quality, turning skateboarding into a rideable art on wheels.”