New International Sales of ‘Chantal’ Announced by France tv distribution

France tv distribution has announced new international sales of Chantal, a Belgian series produced by Eyeworks.

The series has been brought to Australia by SBS, to Canada by Radio Canada, to the Czech Republic and Slovakia by Canal+, to the U.S. by MHZ Choice, and to France by TF1+.

In addition, France tv distribution has announced the acquisition of season 3 (8×52′) of the series, currently shooting.