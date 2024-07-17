MISTCO’s Series To Hit International Screens

Turkish distribution company MISTCO has announced several sales. Last summer’s hit series Come What May (pictured above) goes to Romania, while BAHAR, the company’s first co-production, has been sold to Georgia. BAHAR was previously sold to countries including Spain, Vietnam, and Lithuania. The 114-episode series tells the story of a young girl who is struggling to keep the goodness inside despite all the darkness around her.

In addition, My Lovely Family and The Joy of My Life will soon be available in Bosnia Herzegovina.

MISTCO’s managing director Aysegul Tuzun said: “We are very excited about the premieres of the series. We all know that such stories are always welcomed by international audiences.”