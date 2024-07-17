Kanal D’s ‘For My Son’ Soon to Air in Bangladesh

Kanal D International has announced the sale of For My Son to Bangladesh, further strengthening its presence across Asia.

For My Son follows the story of Poyraz Karayel (İlker Kaleli), an officer who faces an unjust suspension from the police force for a crime he didn’t commit. Upon his release from prison, Poyraz finds himself without a job and his beloved son, with whom he desperately longs to reunite.

Tasked with an off-the-record mission by his former chief, Poyraz must infiltrate one of the most notorious mafia families in town led by crime boss Bahri Umman (Musa Uzunlar). As Poyraz treads a fine line, he finds himself falling for Bahri’s daughter Ayşegül (Burçin Terzioğlu), complicating an already perilous mission.