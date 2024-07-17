Inter Medya Brings ‘Love and Pride’ to Panama

Turkey-based distribution company Inter Medya has announced the licensing of the series Love and Pride in Panama. The series is the first project under the co-production agreement between Inter Medya and Mega Global Entertainment, and has already been licensed in Romania and other countries.

The jointly-produced project tells a story of love triangles and internal family conflicts. Inter Medya representatives have indicated that many more agreements are in the pipeline for the series.