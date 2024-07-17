FilmRise Acquires Sci-Fi Series ‘Continuum’

FilmRise has acquired the exclusive digital distribution rights to sci-fi series Continuum for the U.S. and Canada from Canadian producer Thunderbird Entertainment Group.

Continuum is a Canadian science fiction television series that follows Detective Kiera Cameron (Rachel Nichols), a cop from the year 2077, who, along with a group of deadly criminals called Liber8, become trapped in present-day Vancouver. Cameron needs to stop Liber8 before it can take down the corporations that will one day rule the world, thus altering the course of the future and changing the 2077 that Cameron calls home. The four-season series is comprised of 42 one-hour episodes.

Jonitha Keymoore, head of Content for FilmRise, stated: “We are delighted to present this critically acclaimed series for streaming in the U.S. and Canada. Following its departure from Netflix, devoted fans have been eager to access the cult favorite title online. FilmRise is thrilled to be able to make the series accessible to a wide audience.”

Richard Goldsmith, president of Global Distribution and Consumer Products at Thunderbird Entertainment, commented: “Continuum holds a special place in the hearts of dedicated sci-fi enthusiasts and our goal is to both satisfy the existing loyal fan base and captivate new fans with this celebrated series. We are excited that FilmRise will be distributing the series extensively in North America.”