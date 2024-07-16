AFM Registers Strong Early Support for Las Vegas Event

The American Film Market has announced the current line-up of participating exhibitors for its upcoming 45th edition, scheduled for November 5-10, 2024 at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, where it will be held for the first time.

Currently, 145 sales, production, and distribution companies, along with international trade organizations, film commissions, and national umbrella stands from 25 countries have secured spaces in The Palms’ Fantasy Tower, AFM’s designated hub.

Exhibitors to date include A24, AGC Studios, Altitude Film Sales, Anton, Arclight Films, The Asylum, Bankside Films, Black Bear Pictures, Blue Fox Entertainment, Charades, Cinema Management Group, CJ ENM, Cornerstone, Embankment Films, The Exchange, Fantawild Animation, Film Factory Entertainment, Film Mode Entertainment, Film Seekers, FilmNation, Gaumont, GOODFELLAS /Wild Bunch International, HanWay Films, Highland Film Group, Indie Rights, Lakeshore, Lionsgate, Myriad, NEON, Pathé Films, The Playmaker Munich, Protagonist Pictures, STUDIOCANAL, Telepool, The Match Factory, Trust Nordisk, Unifrance, The Veterans, Vision Films, Voltage Pictures, WestEnd Films, WME Independent, and XYZ Films, among others.

As to buyers and attendees, participants from 45 countries have already registered. Organizers estimate total participation to come from more than 80 countries.

This year, all participants and market activities will take place in a single location, including AFM Screenings at The Palms’ Brenden Theaters and The AFM Sessions.

The current list of AFM exhibitors can be accessed here.