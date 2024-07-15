London TV Screenings Expands

The London TV Screenings has announced an expanded 2025 edition, with the annual distribution event set to run February 23 to February 28, 2025.

Kicking off The London TV Screenings 2025 is European producer and distributor STUDIOCANAL, with an early Sunday evening showcase at the Ham Yard Hotel. The week will close on Friday afternoon with events held by the four founding distributors, All3Media International, Banijay Entertainment, Fremantle and ITV Studios throughout. All events will span locations across Leicester Square, Soho and Covent Garden.

Banijay Entertainment will be at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly on February 26; ITV Studios Festivals will run at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on February 26; All3Media International will showcase its slate on February 27 afternoon, and Fremantle on February 28 morning.

Along with the founding distributors, the Screenings will see more than 30 other companies collaborate to run free-to-attend, independent events.

A London TV Screenings spokesperson said: “The London TV Screenings has firmly cemented itself as the leading distribution event in the UK, with last year’s edition seeing a surge in attendance across the capital. To ensure nothing is missed, and to accommodate an ever-expanding schedule, we’re delighted to begin the 2025 Screenings a day earlier, meaning we continue to deliver a high-quality, unmissable and free-to-attend event to the international content community.”