Japan Ambassador Visits GMA Network

GMA Network president and CEO Gilberto R. Duavit, Jr. welcomed Japan’s Ambassador to the Philippines, His Excellency Endo Kazuya, at the GMA Network Center on July 12.

Accompanying Ambassador Endo were director of Japan Information & Culture Center Matsuda Shigehiro, press officer Shigeyoshi Rintaro, and National staff members Angela de la Rama and Dyan Lamando.

Meanwhile, Duavit was joined by GMA Network executive vice president and CFO Felipe S. Yalong and SVP and head of GMA Integrated News and GMA Regional TV and Synergy Oliver Victor B. Amoroso.

In his message, Duavit recalled launching the network’s international channel in Japan and highlighted the ongoing participation of GMA talents in various events for Filipinos there.

Duavit also mentioned the network’s collaboration with the Japanese government on various socio-civic projects. “A part of the company is a foundation, called the GMA Kapuso Foundation, which had also become a partner of the Japanese government. Specifically, in 2019, the Japanese embassy gave a grant to our foundation to build a multi-story, seven-classroom school building in Marawi City.”

Ambassador Endo emphasized that Japan’s partnership with GMA Network is “more than just being friends, it is a tapestry woven with threads of shared dreams, culture, and mutual respect,” adding that the network has been instrumental in bringing Japanese culture closer to Filipinos.

After his official visit, Ambassador Endo was given a tour of the network’s newsroom. This was followed by an interview with GMA Integrated News anchor Vicky Morales, during which the Ambassador discussed the recently signed Reciprocal Access Agreement between Japan and the Philippines, collaborative efforts in disaster response, and opportunities for Filipinos in Japan, among other major issues.