Dominique Farrugia to Produce and Direct ‘Enquête en Famille’ for TF1

Banijay Entertainment has unveiled a new crime comedy drama, Enquête en Famille, produced and directed by Shine Fiction’s CEO, Dominique Farrugia, for TF1.

Distributed globally by Banijay Rights, the 6 x 60’ series is written by Jeanne Le Guillou and Bruno Dega, and directed by Dominique Farrugia and Sophie Boudre.

The story centers on Claire and Philippe Rochette (played by Clémentine Célarié and Bernard Le Coq), a modest couple from Brittany who happen to be fervent fans of crime and detective novels. Their obsession leads them to orchestrate the transfer of their daughter Charline (played by Naïma Rodric), a police captain, from Paris to Rennes. Although Charline is more than capable of solving her own cases, her parents believe otherwise and decide to join her investigations, turning it into a family affair. The cast also includes Charlotte Gaccio and Marc Ruchmann.

Dominique Farrugia, CEO and producer at Shine Fiction, said: “I’m eager to step behind the camera once more and partner with TF1 on this exciting new project. Enquête en Famille brings together a compelling mix of humour and crime-solving, offering a fresh take on detective stories with the added complexities of often comical family dynamics. We are confident the series will captivate and amuse viewers in France and beyond.”

Photo © Astrid di Crollalanza