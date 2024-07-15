ABS-CBN to Adapt Nippon TV’s ‘Mother”

Nippon TV and the Philippines’ ABS-CBN and are partnering for the tenth adaptation of the Japanese TV drama Mother for Filipino audiences, which will be known locally by its title Saving Grace and it will be top-billed by actress Julia Montes.

The popular series about love and motherhood spawned various adaptations in different countries — Turkey, South Korea, Ukraine, Thailand, China, France, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and Mongolia.

“We’re very, very happy and excited to announce ABS-CBN Studios’ newest Dreamscape production Saving Grace. This is the Philippine adaptation of Mother that is created and produced by Nippon TV. This is our very first adaptation of a Nippon TV series and we are very grateful to Nippon TV for entrusting us with the rights for the Filipino version. It’s a beautiful story that really centers around the importance of family and motherhood and promises to be a very emotionally engaging and heartwarming series that will deeply resonate with the Filipino audience and the non-Filipino audiences worldwide,” shared Cory Vidanes, chief operating officer of ABS-CBN.

“As we celebrate our landmark tenth international deal for Mother, we are delighted to be announcing this adaptation with ABS-CBN. Mother is truly a beautiful story and we are confident that the Filipino audience are going to love it. Best wishes to the cast and crew,” said Yuki Akehi and Sally Yamamoto, Content Business, Nippon TV.

Saving Grace will go into production soon and is set to air in 2025. The story revolves around a struggling teacher who impulsively abducts a young student who suffers from abuse from her own mother. The risky journey becomes complicated as it turns into a national manhunt for the child.