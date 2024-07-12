‘Three Women’ to Premiere on STARZ on September 13

STARZ has released the trailer and key art for its limited event series Three Women, which explores a nuanced portrait of female desire through the stories of three women.

The series, based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name from Lisa Taddeo, will premiere in the U.S. on September 13 on STARZ and the STARZ app.

The series finds three women on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Lina (Betty Gilpin), a homemaker in suburban Indiana, is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane (DeWanda Wise), a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has a committed open marriage with Richard (Blair Underwood), until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Maggie (Gabrielle Creevy), a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher (Jason Ralph) of an inappropriate relationship. Gia (Shailene Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular “ordinary” women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.

Paramount Global Content Distribution handles international sales.