Fremantle Strikes Production Deal with France Télévisions for ‘Zelensky’ from 72 Films

Fremantle has announced a production deal with France TV for Zelensky (w/t), following on from a BBC commission of the three-part docuseries from 72 Films (a Fremantle company) and The Open University. Zelensky (w/t) takes an unfiltered and personal look at the astounding transformation of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky from comedian to iconic war hero. The BBC will air the three-part series in full this autumn, with a shorter 70-minute film on France Télévisions as part of their documentary strand Le Monde En Face. Fremantle has the worldwide distribution rights for the docuseries, which will premiere later in the year on France 5 and france.tv and in the U.K. on BBC Two and iPlayer.

Al De Azpiazu, Senior Vice President, Distribution, French Speaking Europe, Italy, Spain & Portugal at Fremantle, said: “It is always a pleasure to be working with the talented teams at France Télévisions and our colleagues at 72 Films on another bold and compelling series. Featuring incredible access, each episode offers a profound insight into the personal and political journey of Zelensky from those closest to him. At Fremantle, we are dedicated to telling powerful stories and we are thrilled to share this one with audiences in France and around the world.”

Caroline Behar of France Télévisions, said: “France Télévisions is proud to be teaming up on Zelensky with long-time partner Fremantle, and the exceptionally talented 72 Films with whom we partnered with on The Trump Show in 2020. As a public broadcaster, our mission is to support creative content that decodes historical events and current affairs to give our audience the keys to understanding the present. Zelensky will take an intimate look at the Ukrainian president and depict different facets of this complex character from his debuts as an actor to his role as leader of a country at war, locked in a conflict with global ramifications. We’re delighted to rediscover 72 Films’ uncompromising style in this fresh, modern series.”