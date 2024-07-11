Amuz Distribution and GoQuest Media Ink New Deal

Amuz Distribution’s Alex Avon (pictured above), Chief Revenue & Strategy Officer, along with Vivek Lath, Managing Director at GoQuest Media, jointly announced that the companies have struck a deal to distribute their titles in various territories. The entire Amuz Distribution catalog in Asia, Oceania, MENA, and non-French speaking African territories, while some titles from GoQuest, to be named later, will be represented in Canada and the U.S.

Titles from Amuz Distribution include multiple award-winning poly-handicapped family dramedy series About Antoine; real estate comedy series Counter Offer; redemptive dramedy series Larry; and mystery series Valmont, among other feel-good TV series.

“Amuz Distribution is thrilled to partner with GoQuest Media and expand our reach,” said Avon. They have the right connections in Asia, Oceania, MENA, and non-French speaking territories to share our premium catalog of award-winning dramedies, comedies and feel-good programs with new audiences. Additionally, we are excited to share titles from their portfolio.”

Commenting on the deal, Lath said “GoQuest Media is pleased to be able to license such great programs from Amuz Distribution, a trusted company in the west. We look forward to sharing their top programs with viewers in regions where we have strong relationships.”