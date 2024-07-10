Venice Film Fest Unveils International Jury

The 81st Venice International Film Festival (August 28 – September 7, 2024) has unveiled the nine-member international jury that will bestow the Golden Lion for Best Film and the other official awards of the competition.

Chaired by French actress Isabelle Huppert, the international jury of the Venezia 81 competition will also include: American director/screenwriter James Gray, British director/screenwriter Andrew Haigh, Polish director/screenwriter/producer Agnieszka Holland, Brazilian director/screenwriter Kleber Mendonça Filho, Mauritanian director/screenwriter/producer Abderrahmane Sissako, Italian director/screenwriter Giuseppe Tornatore, German director/screenwriter Julia von Heinz, and Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi.

The Golden Lion for Best Film and the other official awards will be announced during the closing ceremony of the festival, to be held on September 7, 2024, at the Palazzo del Cinema in Venice Lido.