Propelle Content Accelerator Partners with A+E

The Propelle Content Accelerator initiative, a partnership between Realscreen and Abby Greensfelder’s Everywoman Studios, is welcoming a new partner for its next edition: A+E Networks.

Launched in 2020, the program supports up-and-coming women creators through project development and pitch mentorship designed to ensure more diverse voices are seen and heard in the non-fiction content sector.

The new partnership will see A+E Networks work with Everywoman Studios and Realscreen to determine which creators entering the program will move forward to be mentored by leading female executives within the non-fiction and unscripted screen content industry.

The Propelle experience culminates in a private pitch session with A+E executives at the Realscreen Summit (taking place at the InterContinental hotel in Miami on February 3-5, 2025), where the winner will be awarded a $25,000 development deal.

The deadline for entries is August 16, 2024.