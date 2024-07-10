Martín Rodríguez Joins Cast of ‘En el barro’

Martín Rodríguez (Griselda) has joined the cast of Underground Producciones S.A. and Netflix’s En el barro (In The Mud), the spinoff of the Argentine TV series El Marginal.

Currently available on Netflix, El Marginal is the story of Pastor (Juan Minujin) and a group of inmates led by the Borges brothers (Nicolás Furtado and Claudio Rissi).

Underground and Netflix have recently started production on the continuation of the original series, set in a women’s penitentiary. The story follows unscrupulous Gladys “La Borges” Guerra (Ana Garibaldi) and cynical Sergio Antín (Gerardo Romano).

Argentine actor Martín Rodríguez, most known for his role as Jorge “Rivi” Ayala in the Netflix series Griselda, has joined the En el barro cast and is currently filming in Argentina.

Rodríguez will appear in all eight episodes of the first season in the supporting role of prison guard Alan, a man who must face the dilemma of choosing between prison and his family. The series is set to debut in early 2025.

Photo Credit: Johanna Von Holst