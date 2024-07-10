Kanal D Dramas Travel to Thailand

Kanal D International has licensed drama series Price of Passion and New Life to Thailand.

Price of Passion follows Ferhat (İbrahim Çelikkol), a cold-blooded hitman with a traumatic past, who works for his criminal uncle Namık (Muhammet Uzuner). When idealistic surgeon Aslı (Birce Akalay) operates on a man Ferhat shot, she unwittingly entangles herself in his dangerous world.

New Life revolves around two families with distinct backgrounds whose paths cross, setting off a chain of reactions. Adem (Serkan Çayoğlu), a retired Special Forces soldier, accepts a job as a bodyguard for Yasemin (Melisa Aslı Pamuk), the wife of wealthy businessman. Expecting a simple job to secure his family’s financial future, Adem soon discovers the dark reality of Yasemin’s life.