Gusto TV Redesigns Website

Gusto TV has launched a newly redesigned website, offering an array of innovative features constructed to engage and inspire food lovers around the world.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new website, which reflects our commitment to providing the best possible experience for our audience,” said Chris Knight, president and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media. “Our goal is to create a dynamic and interactive platform where foodies can find inspiration and embrace their culinary passion.”

Features of the site include: Improved recipe categorization; mobile optimization; access to the Gusto TV app; and an online shop offering a curated selection of branded merchandise and DVDs of Gusto shows.