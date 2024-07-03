Casta Diva’s ‘Toy Inventor’ Wins Moige Award

TV format Toy Inventor: Inventori in gioco, produced by Italy’s Casta Diva (part of Casta Diva Group Società Benefit) in collaboration with Discovery Media, and in partnership with Giochi Preziosi, has received a Moige Award.

The Award was bestowed by Moige Media Observatory (Movimento Italiano Genitori) at a ceremony held in Rome on June 21, 2024. The Observatory, which publishes the annual guide A Year of Zapping and Streaming, honored the program in its 17th edition for “engaging children in natural play rather than competition, in a serene and familial context.”

The format, hosted by Flavio Montrucchio on Italy’s Real Time and Frisbee, features 28 aspiring toy creators judged by a panel of four children tasked with choosing the best toy.