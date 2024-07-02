Netflix Acquires U.K. Rights to Idris Elba ‘Gold’ Doc

Netflix has acquired the U.K. rights to Pioneer Productions’ feature documentary Gold: A Journey with Idris Elba from Passion Distribution.

Idris Elba embarks on an adventure that explores gold’s meaning, how it has shaped cultures, religions, and entire economies around the world. Elba explores some of the most extraordinary places on Earth: he meets the Ashanti King in Ghana, a nation built on gold; he descends one of the deepest gold mines in the world; and he’s even given access to the top-secret gold reserves stored under the Bank of England.

Gold: A Journey with Idris Elba was conceived and shaped by the World Gold Council with the support of their members. It was executive produced by Peter Collins and directed by Paul Bradshaw, with Colin Byne, Lucy Joyner & Helen Shearer as producers.