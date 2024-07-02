Inter Medya Reps ‘La Pasión Turca’ in MENA

Turkey-based Inter Medya has taken on the distribution of the original series La Pasión Turca —a joint production of Buendía Estudios and Atresmedia — in the MENA region.

La Pasión Turca, which streamed on Atresmedia’s platform Atresplayer in Spain in March 2024, had its broadcast release with a primetime premiere on Spain’s Antena 3 in May. The production became available worldwide, outside the MENA region, on Netflix on June 28. Inter Medya will now handle distribution of the series within the MENA region.

La Pasión Turca, featuring a cast from Spain and Turkey including Maggie Civantos, İlker Kaleli, and Ainhoa Santamaría, focuses on the romantic and passionate relationship between a Spanish fine arts professor and her Turkish lover.

The series is an adaptation of the best-seller novel The Turkish Passion by Antonio Gala, winner of the Planeta Award. The book was adapted into a film by Vicente Aranda in 1994.

“La Pasión Turca is a highly artistic production with a compelling story and outstanding performances. We are very happy to continue our long-standing collaboration with Atresmedia through the distribution of La Pasión Turca in the MENA region,” said Can Okan, founder and CEO of Inter Medya.