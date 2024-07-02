Amuse Launches ‘Car City Adventures’ Channel

Gran Canaria-based Amuse Animation has launched Car City Adventures, a fully localized 24/7 linear FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus. Now available in eight languages across ten countries, Amuse partnered with Xumo Enterprise on the development, creation, and distribution of the channel.

Inspired by the digital-first Car City IP, which reached over 25 billion views worldwide, Car City Adventures features vehicle-themed preschool content for young audiences and their families.

The channel is now available on Samsung TV Plus in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden, Mexico, and Brazil. A Korean channel will launch in South Korea in the coming weeks, with other APAC countries to follow.

Car City Adventures features 24 of Amuse Animation’s vehicle-themed series. Designed for preschoolers and their families, the programming features a diverse mix of dialogue, songs, narratives, and non-dialogue episodes, formatted into themed 30-minute blocks that promote core values such as friendship, teamwork, kindness, empathy, and gratitude.