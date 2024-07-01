SPT Takes Majority Stake in Eleventh Hour

Sony Pictures TV has increased its investment and taken majority control of U.K.-based prodco Eleventh Hour Films. Sony had initially invested in the scripted indie in 2018.

Eleventh Hour — the prodco behind Magpie Murders and Alex Rider — joins Left Bank Pictures, Bad Wolf and Eleven in the SPT’s International Production group.

Executive producer Eve Gutierrez and creative director Paula Cuddy have been promoted to co-CEOs of the company, while founder Jill Green will take on the role of creative executive producer and chairperson. Sarah Woolway has joined the company in the newly created role of chief commercial officer.

Magpie Murders photo courtesy of PBS Masterpiece