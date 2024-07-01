Red Arrow Studios Rebrands

Red Arrow Studios International, the worldwide TV distribution arm of Seven.One Studios, has rebranded to Seven.One Studios International. Seven.One Studios is part of European media giant ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE.

Tim Gerhartz, managing director of Seven.One Studios International, said about the rebrand: “Changing Red Arrow Studios International’s name to Seven.One Studios International aligns the business more closely with its parent company Seven.One Studios and that of Seven.One Entertainment Group. It reinforces the Group’s strong commitment to the international production and distribution.”

Among the key shows in the company’s catalog are Married at First Sight, Stranded on Honeymoon Island, Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds and Vienna Blood.