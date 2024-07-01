NEM Dubrovnik Sets 2025 Dates

After recently concluding their 11th edition, NEM Dubrovnik organizers have announced the dates for next year’s event. The 12th edition of the market will take place from June 9-12, 2025.

Sanja Božić-Ljubičić, CEO of Pickbox, Mediatranslations, Mediavision, and NEM, said: “The industry is undergoing significant changes in its DNA. Streamers are joining forces, telcos are becoming streamers, and linear TV is striving to maintain its vital role in the CEE media landscape, all under the watchful eye of AI. These were just some of the topics at this year’s event, and I’m very excited about the upcoming discussions in 2025. The importance of community is paramount, and this is where NEM Dubrovnik comes in — it’s the perfect place for everyone to gather, strengthen their bonds, discuss relevant topics in a comfortable setting, enhance their businesses, and leave inspired, informed, and relaxed.”

In addition to NEM Dubrovnik, organizers have scheduled NEM Zagreb on December 10-12, 2024.