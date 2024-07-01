DEFY Debuts on Air

Over-the-air channel DEFY officially started broadcasting today (July 1) at 6 a.m. ET in 85 percent of the U.S.

Free TV Networks launched the new ad-supported service featuring a line-up of unscripted series, including American Pickers, Storage Wars, Pawn Stars, Alone, Swamp People, Counting Cars, and Ax Men, among others.

“With an existing large and growing audience, the DEFY network features distinctive, compelling, and, above all, entertaining programming that viewers truly can’t get enough of,” said Jonathan Katz, president and CEO, Free TV Networks. “DEFY offers value-conscious consumers a differentiated and world-class reality channel delivered for free, over-the-air, with addictive series proven to deliver for advertisers.”

DEFY joins THE365, which is focused on African American programming, and OUTLAW, which features Western films and series. Both networks are in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, Lionsgate and Gray Television.

Today, nearly one in three U.S. households – about 35 million homes – have a digital antenna, with the market projected to surpass 50 million U.S. households by 2027.