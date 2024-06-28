ORF Highlights Docs About Pirates

At the recently concluded Sunny Side of the Doc, Austria’s ORF-Enterprise held another edition of its traditional ORF Apéro and showcased the company’s latest “Universum” History highlights.

“Our history does not stop at national borders; it is intertwined with major global events. We collaborate with international partners to explore a diverse array of topics and themes. Through this approach, we not only bring Austrian history to the forefront for international viewers but also delve into broader, global historical phenomena. By examining these subjects from multiple perspectives, we aim to provide our audience with a comprehensive understanding of the major historical turning points that have shaped our world”, said Caroline Haidacher, head of ORF “Universum” History.

This year’s focus was on two new documentaries exploring the lives of pirates: Pirates of the Mediterranean — A Game of Greed and Power and Women Pirates — Rebels of the Seas. The former follows the journey of Balthasar Stürmer, a 16th century corsair; while the latter brings to the forefront the lives of four 18th century pirate women who defied the colonial powers to lead adventurous lives in the Caribbean.

In addition to tales of piracy, “Universum” History also highlighted the stories of women and the LGBTQIA+ community in documentaries Rebellion in the Brothel – Trafficking Women Around 1900 and Pride and Persecution; as well as European history-themed docs European Downfall – The Tragedy of Emperor Franz Joseph and Maria Theresa’s Dark Side – The Expulsion of the Jews from Prague.