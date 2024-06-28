Major Studios, Crew Members Reach Tentative Deal

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have announced a tentative agreement on the Area Standards Agreement, which covers 20,000 crew members nationwide. The Hollywood Basic Agreement — which covers 50,000 workers in 13 Hollywood locals — was concluded on Tuesday.

If approved, the deals will bring better terms for pay, pension and health benefits, artificial intelligence protection and streaming residuals for union members, including art directors, camera technicians, editors, costume designers, hair stylists, and make-up artists.

IATSE has been campaigning for a new contract since early March. The union’s current agreement with the major studios was set to expire July 31, 2024.