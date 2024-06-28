GMA Continues its Digital Expansion

Philippine broadcast media company GMA Network continues to make significant digital strides, securing the 18th spot in the Entertainment and Media Category of the Tubular Leaderboard Worldwide Rankings in May 2024. The network’s performance makes it the highest-ranking media company in Southeast Asia.

Based on Tubular data for the month of May, GMA Network’s official social media accounts amassed 3,798,954,467 video views. Facebook emerged as the top platform with 2,019,470,202 video views. On TikTok, the Kapuso network garnered 987,958,486 video views, and on YouTube, GMA recorded 791,525,779 video views.

In other GMA news, GMA Network chairman Atty. Felipe L. Gozon was honored by the International Association of Business Communicators Asia Pacific as 2024 Communicator of the Year in the Executive Leader category. The award recognizes his outstanding contributions to the field of communication.