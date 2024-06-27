Silverlining Reps ‘Turbulence: How Safe Is Your Flight?’

Indie finance broker and distributor Silverlining Rights has brought together nine international funding partners to greenlight a documentary exploring the recent Singapore Airlines air turbulence disaster and the safety implications for future air travellers.

Emporium Productions’ Turbulence: How Safe Is Your Flight? (1 x 60’) uses a dramatic minute-by-minute analysis of flight SQ321 to examine the science of turbulence. Featuring exclusive interviews with passengers, pilots and air crew, and aviation and climate scientists, together with cutting edge flight simulations and user generated content, the documentary provides the account of how pilots and aircraft deal with mid-flight challenges caused by turbulence, and how passengers can take precautions to make their flight experiences as safe as possible.

Silverlining has brought in funding and co-production partners including ITV (U.K.), Seven Network (Australia), WELT (Germany), TV4 (Sweden), MTV (Finland), TV2 (Denmark), RTL (Netherlands), DPG (Belgium), RTS (Switzerland) and SRL DA (worldwide). The documentary is due to deliver in July.