FilmRise, Future Today to Launch ‘Unspeakable’ App

FilmRise is working with Future Today to develop an Unspeakable-branded streaming app. The app will house the creator’s portfolio of videos, spanning over 200 hours from his YouTube channels.

Since 2021, FilmRise has adapted over 500 videos from the popular YouTuber into broadcast-ready episodes including the repackaged episodes that make up the Unspeakable and UnspeakablePlays series already in distribution.

Future Today, FilmRise’s longtime OTT app technology partner, will design and host the app that will be launched on Roku and Fire TV in July, and to all CTVs and streaming platforms worldwide. Additionally, both the Unspeakable and UnspeakablePlays series are now streaming on the Unspeakable single-series’ FAST channel, available to stream on The Roku Channel and Amazon Freevee.

FilmRise’s head of Content, Jonitha Keymoore, said, “The demand for this app underscores the ever-growing appetite for digital-first series tailor-made for a traditional viewing experience. This effort solidifies FilmRise’s position as the go-to destination for digital-first properties seeking wider distribution opportunities. We’re thrilled to venture into this frontier for creator programming with Future Today and are excited to continue to push the boundaries for content distribution across the streaming ecosystem.”

David Di Lorenzo, SVP Content & Partnerships, Future Today, added, “Through our longstanding collaboration with FilmRise, we’ve observed the rise and increased popularity of their Creator Partner Program from its inception in 2021. We are excited to unveil this app and provide audiences with a streamlined experience to enjoy all of the curated ‘Unspeakable’ content in one convenient location.”