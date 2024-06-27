‘Arcadian’ Lands in Israel, The Netherlands

SPI International is bringing feature film Arcadian to new territories. After a Hungarian premiere in May, the Nicolas Cage-starrer will debut in the Netherlands and Israel.

The movie will premiere in Israel on July 4, thanks to local partner Red Cape. Arcadian will then premiere in the Netherlands on August 28, thanks to local partner Just Entertainment. SPI has also secured rights for the film in the Dutch speaking part of Belgium.

“After its Hungarian release, we are delighted to bring the adrenaline-boosting Arcadian to new territories. Along with Red Cape, our long-standing partner, we continue bringing great entertainment to local audiences in Israel. As one of the leaders in worldwide content distribution, we are really pleased to connect audiences through shared entertainment. This summer Arcadian will also bring excitement to audiences in the Netherlands. Together with our local distribution partner Just Entertainment, we will provide a great experience for thrill seekers,” said Hubert Ornass-Kubacki, head of Content Sales at SPI International.

Arcadian, directed by Benjamin Brewer, is an action horror-movie starring Nicolas Cage as the father of two teenage boys, trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic world.

Photo © 2024. 6001, Inc. All Rights Reserved