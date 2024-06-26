DeAPlaneta Inks Deal with Canal+ Poland

DeAPlaneta Entertainment has signed an agreement with Canal + Poland for three preschool series: Milo, Mia & Codie and Nina & Olga.

Under this deal, Canal + has renewed the first season of Milo and acquired season two together with Mia & Codie and Nina & Olga. The series will be broadcast in Poland through Canal+ linear TV channel as well as through SVoD.

Milo follows the adventures of Milo and his good friends Lofty and Lark, who use role play to explore the world of vocations – from doctors and mechanics, to hairdressers, chefs and postal workers.

Mia & Codie teaches kids (3-6 year-olds) pre-coding skills. Created by two-time Emmy Award winner, Don Moody, the series follows Mia, a girl who loves to code, and Codie, the robot she built to be the little brother she’s always wanted.

Nina & Olga (pictured) is a preschool series (3-5 year-olds) based on the book series Olga the Cloud by Nicoletta Costa. The series follows Nina and her friends in their adventures connecting the worlds of the sky and the ground, as they discover the emotions these experiences bring, and learn how to manage them.