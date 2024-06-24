Studiocanal’s ‘The Vow’ Travels to CEE

Studiocanal has sold daily drama The Vow to a number of broadcasters across the CEE region, including TVP Polish Television, ERR Estonia, and LTV Latvia.

Produced by Bambú Producciones (a Studiocanal Company) for Spain’s TVE, The Vow spans 491 episodes across three seasons. Production of season three is currently in progress.

Created by Josep Cister Rubio (Acacias 38, Dos Vidas) and written by Rubio, Susana Prieto, Ruth García and Carmen Llano, The Vow takes place at the beginning of the 20th Century. Set amongst the stunning landscapes of Southern Spain, Jana, a maid working at the House of Luján, seeks revenge for her mother’s murder. But, Jana soon falls in love with Manuel, son of the Count of Luján.

New sales have been secured also to Dubai TV for MENA and Canal+ Group for its free TV channel C8 in France, which will premiere the drama next month.

Previously announced CEE broadcasters, HRT Croatia, KTV Kosovo, LRT Lithuania have now signed up for renewals. Non-CEE partners Mediaset Italy, Dori Media Israel and YLE Finland have now acquired all three seasons.

Photo: Manuel Fernández-Valdés © 2024 RTVE STUDIOCANAL –