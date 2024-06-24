GRB Media Ranch Signs Raft of Sales

Gary R. Benz, CEO of GRB Media Ranch, has announced a number of license deals for factual programs and celebrity-based formats.

On the Case was licensed to Seven Network in Australia. The program explores real-life murder mysteries through in-depth interviews, examining the forensic evidence that helped unravel the cases.

Magnolia’s Hope was licensed to YES in Israel. This documentary follows a family’s struggles and experiences as their daughter battles Rett Syndrome, a rare and debilitating disorder.

Arbitration-based reality court show Relative Justice, season 1 and 2, was licensed to OTT Studio for the U.S. Judge Rhonda Wills delivers justice and resolves intra-family legal disputes.

Discovery has renewed the second season of paranormal investigative series Death Walker for the U.K. Hosted by Nick Groff, the show theorizes and investigates the origin of some of the most notorious hauntings in America.

Format 12 Star Hotel has been optioned in the U.S. by River Rock Films. The reality competition sees twelve celebrities take over a real hotel, working all staff positions to serve the public with no outside help for two weeks.

Sophie Ferron, GRB Media Ranch president, said: “GRB Media Ranch is pleased to announce the sales of its content to long-time clients and new buyers. We are expanding our format presence and are excited that 12 Star Hotel has been optioned in the U.S. These agreements are representative of the reception we have gotten to the company’s continued acquisition of highly watchable content. Still in the initial year of its merger, GRB Media Ranch is delighted to see the results of its efforts. At GRB Media Ranch, we’ve got stories!”