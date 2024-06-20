WildBrain Inks Raft of CEE Deals

Canada-based WildBrain has inked a raft of sales with multiple platforms in Central and Eastern Europe.

AMC has picked up a range of Caillou content for their pan-Europe channel, JimJam, in addition to three seasons of Strawberry Shortcake’s Berry Bitty Adventures, two seasons of Fireman Sam, and the special, Fireman Sam: Norman Price and the Mystery in the Sky. AMC has also picked up the first season of Pet Hotel and Pet Hotel shorts for its Minimax channel in Hungary, Romania, Moldova, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Balkan countries.

Slovak Republic’s RiK is bringing several iterations of Strawberry Shortcake to fresh audiences, including the two latest seasons of Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City, The Strawberry Shortcake Movie: Sky’s the Limit, and all four Strawberry Shortcake CG-animated seasonal specials. The deal also includes a wide range of other library content.

In the Czech Republic and Slovak Republic, Nova has acquired the first season of both Polly Pocket and Endangered Species, as well as season ten of Fireman Sam, and season 18 of the classic Bob the Builder series for its voyo.cz and voyo.sk platforms.