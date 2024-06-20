Inter Medya Licenses ‘Love and Pride’ to Romania

Istanbul-based Inter Medya has licensed drama series Love and Pride to Romania.

The first co-production from the alliance of Turkey’s Inter Medya and Chile’s MGE, Love and Pride (Aşk ve Gurur), revolves around the Köksoylar family, with a series of love triangles and internal conflicts. The family is on the verge of financial ruin and in a state of great panic when Tolga enters their lives as a savior. They are unaware that Tolga is also in financial trouble and hopes to marry one of the Köksoylar daughters to solve his money problems.

Inter Medya handles the international distribution of the series, brought to life through the partnership of MGE, Inter Medya, and Yeşil Yapım.