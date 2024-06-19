Monte-Carlo TV Fest Wraps Up

Last night stars and celebrities walked a blue carpet at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco ahead of the closing ceremony of the 63rd Monte-Carlo Television Festival, hosted by French TV anchor Laury Thilleman alongside singer, TV anchor and radio presenter Vincent Niclo.

Winners of the Golden Nymph Awards were selected from 18 nominated programs from 11 countries across the Fiction and News & Documentaries Categories, as well as the Prince Rainier III Special Prize. They received their awards in the presence of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco and H.S.H. Princess Charlene of Monaco. Other honors were also presented, including the Prix du Public in partnership with BetaSeries, the Monaco Red Cross Prize and the AMADE Prize.

U.K. drama series The Gathering won the Golden Nymph for Best Series, Best Actress (Eva Morgan) and Best Actor (Warren Brown). New Zealand drama Madam won Best Creation.

The Honorary Golden Nymph Award, bestowed upon a renowned professional for their extraordinary contribution to the entertainment industry, was presented to French actor and director Olivier Marchal (36 quai des Orfèvres, Ne le dis à personne, Braquo, Bronx…) by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco.

During the course of the past week, the 63rd Monte-Carlo Television Festival (June 14-18, 2024) hosted a selection of first-look screenings both in and out of competition; four world premieres; two international and four French premieres.

The expanded Business Content sessions saw a line-up of industry experts, including Dan Cohen, chief content licensing officer at Paramount and president Republic pictures, and CEO and executive producer Lori McCreary of Revelations Entertainment, among others.

H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco stated, “I was thrilled to present special distinctions, recognising their talent and outstanding contribution to the entertainment industry, to both Olivier Marchal and Morgan Freeman. I send my sincere congratulations to the laureates and all the nominees of the Golden Nymphs competition which celebrates the very best international scripted and factual programming.”

Laurent Puons, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, commented, “It has been a real pleasure to preside over such a spectacular Festival which has hosted incredible talent appearances, fabulous premiere screenings, numerous fan events and significant industry debates. We have all been so entertained and have learned so much from truly exceptional and inspirational programs. I would particularly like to thank our jury members for their dedication and expertise in deciding the winners of our highly-coveted Golden Nymph Awards. Our 63rd Festival has simply been the best yet!”

Read the full list of winners here.