BIG Media Inks Deal With Histoire TV

Big Media has signed a content deal with French television network Histoire TV (Group TF1) for the exclusive TV rights in France and French-speaking Africa to BIG Media’s upcoming science/history series Scanning History. The broadcaster will also have editorial participation in the production of the series.

Scanning History (6 x 60’) explores the technological revolution shaping modern archaeology using on-the-ground case studies and access to the archeologists at the forefront of these innovations. Scanning History is a BIG Media original production, co-produced with ZDF in Germany, AMC Spain, and Prima TV in the Czech Republic.

In addition, Histoire TV has licensed two other BIG Media documentary series: Spycraft (8 x 60’) and Secret Vatican Files: The Pope & the Devil (4 x 60’).