The Battle of Ad Tier Streamers

In its June/July 2024 Issue, VideoAge valued how much each subscriber is worth to U.S. streamers’ for their ad-free services.

On Sunday, June 15, 2024, The Wall Street Journal analyzed the CPM for both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video: Netflix is now asking from $29 to $35 for a reach of 1,000 viewers. The rates went down from last year’s Upfront (when they were set at $39-$45) in order to compete with Amazon’s lower ad rates, which are in the low-to mid-$30 range.

Reportedly, Amazon has an average reach of 115 million monthly U.S. viewers, while Netflix ad tier reaches 40 million global monthly active users.