Fremantle To Launch 25 FAST Channels with Pluto

Fremantle has signed a global deal with Pluto TV to distribute 25 FAST channels across 13 countries. The deal will see 24 of the company’s most popular FAST channels premiere in Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Italy, San Marino, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, the U.K., and the U.S.

The deal also includes the launch of an all-new channel, Escape to the Country, in the U.K., premiering with Pluto TV for the first time; and the launch of the Three’s Company channel in Canada later this summer, marking the first time the channel travels outside of the U.S.

The 25 channels to be distributed across 13 countries include Escape to the Country, Three’s Company, Baywatch, Supermarket Sweep, Family Feud Classic, Let’s Make a Deal, The Price is Right: Bob Barker, The Price is Right: Drew Carey, Alarm Fur Cobra, Project Runway, Prisoner and Jamie Oliver.

Fremantle launched FAST channels Baywatch, Supermarket Sweep, Let’s Make a Deal, Family Feud Classic, The Price is Right: Bob Barker and The Price is Right: Drew Carey in Canada on May 3. The Baywatch channel will also be available via Pluto TV in Spain, Italy and the Nordics in the coming months.