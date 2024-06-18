Fifth Season Inks Deal with DirecTV

Fifth Season has secured a multi-title deal with DirecTV across a raft of its titles, with the newly acquired programs beginning to roll out on OnDirecTV and DGO live TV from this month.

Key titles in the deal include BBC One drama Best Interests, starring Michael Sheen (Good Omens) and Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe, Bad Sisters); Sorry for Your Loss, starring Elizabeth Olsen (Avengers, WandaVision); and both season one and two of Irish crime drama Kin, starring Clare Dunne (Herself), Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones), Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones), Sam Keeley (The Cured), Emmett J. Scanlan (Peaky Blinders), Maria Doyle Kennedy (Outlander) and newcomer Yasmin Seky.

These titles will premiere on the exclusive entertainment channel OnDirecTV, available on 201 & 1201 HD of the DirecTV programming grid, and will also be available on DGO, the company’s live TV and streaming platform in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay. In Mexico, these titles can be viewed via DGO.

Pictured: Best Interests