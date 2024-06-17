‘The Baker And The Beauty’ To Be Adapted In France

Keshet International has inked a deal with Marathon Studio and Terence Films (both part of Banijay France) for the adaptation of Israeli romcom The Baker and the Beauty for France’s TF1.

Based on the Israeli format created by Assi Azar and first produced by Endemol Shine Israel for Keshet 12, the drama will be known locally as La Belle et Le Boulanger and directed by Hervé Mimran (Tout ce qui brille).

The 4 x 52’ series follows the love story between Benjamin Mercier (Amir Haddad) and Louise Meyer (Ludmilla von Claer), who are like day and night. While Louise jet sets around the world to model and parties into the night, Benjamin is up early preparing baguettes at his family-run bakery.

La Belle et Le Boulanger starts filming this week in Paris for TF1. Keshet International reps the original format and will also distribute the four-part French adaptation internationally.